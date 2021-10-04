(Bloomberg) -- GlobalFoundries Inc. filed for an initial public offering as investors pour money into semiconductor makers amid a pandemic-induced chip shortage.

In a filing Monday, the company listed the size of its offering as $1 billion -- a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set. GlobalFoundries, owned by an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, also disclosed financial details of its business, including a 2020 net loss of $1.35 billion and revenue of $4.85 billion.

GlobalFoundries was created by purchasing the manufacturing operations of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. in 2009 and later combining it with Singapore’s Chartered Semiconductor. The Abu Dhabi fund was planning for the business to be valued in a listing at around $30 billion, Bloomberg News reported in July.

GlobalFoundries, based in Santa Clara, California, is appealing to public-market investors as interest in the semiconductor industry hits an all-time high. Shortages caused by a surge in demand for electronics during pandemic lockdowns and insufficient supply have made chip factories more valuable to the economy.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG are leading the offering. The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GFS.

