(Bloomberg) -- GlobalFoundries Inc., the biggest U.S.-based provider of outsourced semiconductor manufacturing, gave a bullish forecast for the current quarter, indicating the rush to get chips continues amid industrywide shortages.

Sales will be $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion in the period ending in March, the Malta, New York-based company said in a statement. Profit, excluding certain items, will be 21 to 27 cents a share. Those predictions compare with analysts’ average estimates of $1.84 billion and 14 cents a share.

GlobalFoundries, majority owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, began life as a publicly traded company last October. The company, which is a fraction of the size of market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., is trying to carve out a larger slice of the market for made-to-order chips amid shortages of semiconductor production.

Chief Executive Officer Tom Caulfield and his counterparts at other chipmakers are trying to convert the demand spike into long-term commitments from customers with the aim of stabilizing their growth and profitability. They also hope to increase capacity by using proposed government incentives to build facilities in the U.S. and Europe.

GlobalFoundries shares are up 19% to $56.05 since October when a slice of the company began trading on the public markets, beating overall gains by chip stocks. They rose about 3% in extended trading following the report.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 74% to $1.85 billion. Profit was 18 cents a share, excluding certain items. Analysts, on average, projected $1.81 billion and 9 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

