Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Anthony Lacavera's Globalive Capital has taken its $3.75-billion offer to buy Freedom Mobile directly to Shaw Communications Inc.

It marks a change in strategy for Lacavera, after earlier attempting to engage in talks with Rogers Communications Inc., which has been trying for more than a year to close its $20-billion takeover of Shaw. That deal is being opposed by Canada's Competition Bureau.

In its initial application to the Competition Tribunal, Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell said the divestiture of Freedom that was initially proposed by Rogers was "not an effective remedy." Most recently, the competition watchdog reached a truce of sorts with Rogers and Shaw, where the two companies agreed not to proceed with the deal until a negotiated agreement is reached with the Bureau, or a full hearing takes place before the Competition Tribunal.

Lacavera, who rose to prominence in Canada's wireless market by launching Wind Mobile, which was eventually sold to Shaw and rebranded as Freedom, has said he has U.S. backers for his proposal.

On Friday, he said he thinks the door has been opened for Shaw to engage in talks.

"It is now also clear government will not be fooled into accepting a fake competitor that is friendly to Rogers," Lacavera wrote in an email to BNN Bloomberg.

"Rogers wants to benefit from their own Shaw acquisition remedy and the government has been clear that is not acceptable. We have put forward a proposal directly to Shaw where Rogers sees no benefits short or long term from the Shaw remedy, and Shaw would then be free to sell the cable business to whoever they would like with the required wireless divestiture already resolved."

A spokesperson for Rogers declined to comment Friday. A spokesperson for Shaw didn’t respond to requests for comment. Globalive's approach to Shaw was earlier reported by The Globe and Mail.

In addition to the Competition Bureau, Rogers' takeover of Shaw also requires approval from the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.