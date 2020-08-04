Aug 4, 2020
Globalization Headache, U.K. Green Woes, Fragile U.S.: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Once known as the world’s pharmacy, Germany now must work out how to supply medicine to its own citizens
- The Bank of England’s stimulus plans, which juice polluting industries, run up against the U.K. government’s green recovery pledge, a think tank said
- Boris Johnson’s government will invest nearly 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) in building projects and provide 2 billion pounds in energy efficiency grants to create jobs and rally the U.K. economy
- From New York to Tel Aviv, the telecommuting revolution has meant a lot more work, according to an international study of 3.1 million people
- A fragile U.S. economy is in further trouble with government aid in limbo. At least economic data caught a break, with manufacturing expanding at its fastest pace since March 2019
- The Federal Reserve and other central banks are heading for a collision with shadow lenders -- the firms with a sinister nickname that increasingly dominate global finance
- Turkish inflation is likely to stall in a report Tuesday, with a fresh round of currency depreciation threatening to fuel more price pressures
- Australia’s central bank kept its interest rate and yield target unchanged Tuesday while announcing it will end a three-month hiatus in bond buying, as Victoria state’s tighter and longer lockdown adds to headwinds
- Brazil’s economic team is considering extending emergency payments to informal workers past September, when they were due to expire, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.