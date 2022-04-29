Globalization Is Back -- at Least It Was in 2021 Money Flows

Flows of foreign direct investment around the world surged 88% in 2021 to levels nearly 40% above those recorded before the Covid pandemic, OECD data showed.

The revival was fueled by growth in earnings that global firms plowed back into investment, distributing less of their profit to shareholders at home.

The U.S. led the way, holding its position as both the top destination for investment and the largest source.

Still, the OECD cautioned that the outlook for this year is uncertain given the war in Ukraine. That could particularly impact earnings from foreign investment, it said.

