(Bloomberg) -- Siltronic AG, a German manufacturer of silicon wafers, said it’s in advanced talks to be bought by Taiwan’s GlobalWafers Co. Ltd for EU3.75 billion ($4.5 billion).

Siltronic expects GlobalWafers will make a voluntary offer at EU125 per share, a price that the executive board considers “attractive and appropriate.” Wacker Chemie AG, Siltronic’s largest holder with 30.8% is prepared to sell at the same price.

Siltronic and GlobalWafers expect to announce the deal in the second week of December, following discussion and approval by the supervisory board of Siltronic and the board of GlobalWafers.

