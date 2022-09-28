(Bloomberg) -- Software firm Globant SA picked Spain to expand its football business, reaching an agreement with top-flight competition LaLiga to create a tech-based joint venture.

The new entity, in which Globant will hold a 51% stake, will leverage the technology developed by LaLiga Tech, the arm of LaLiga that’s specialized in providing fan engagement solutions, according to a statement. The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Data analysis and real-time statistics have been gaining weight in different sports leagues globally to build up predictive models that support the decision-making process on tactics and players’ training. Data is also analyzed to enhance fan engagement and boost merchandising revenue.

Globant, whose clients include Google and Disney, will work on expanding LaLiga Tech’s products and services such as anti-piracy tools and data analysis.

The venture will also try to leverage new technologies such as web3, which will bring fans “a new form of interacting with their teams, including blockchain-based collectibles,” Globant Chief Executive Officer Martín Migoya said in an interview. “We’ll also use artificial intelligence to better identify users and develop more sophisticated experiences,” he said, adding that the company also aims to expand to “many other leagues in many other countries, as well as many other sports globally.”

LaLiga aims to improve the interaction with fans, “being able to take decisions leveraging data-based predictions,” said Óscar Mayo, executive director of LaLiga, adding that one of the main targets is being able to offer metaverse-linked services as soon as possible.

Globant’s Alejandro Scannapieco will be the CEO of the new company, while current LaLiga Tech CEO Miguel Ángel Leal Góngora will become director of technology and innovation at LaLiga Group.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.