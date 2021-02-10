(Bloomberg) -- Globe Telecom Inc. will spend a record 70 billion pesos ($1.46 billion) this year to boost its data infrastructure as competition shifts to servicing people working from home.

The Philippines’ second-largest telecommunication company expects “heightened activity” in home broadband this year as competitors PLDT Inc. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc. vie for subscribers working from home, Globe President Ernest Cu said in a virtual briefing. Its capital spending will increase by 16% to build and upgrade cell sites and expand home broadband capacity, Chief Finance Officer Rosemarie Maniego-Eala said.

Mobile data -- which accounted for almost half of Globe’s revenue -- will recover in 2021 as the economy reopens further and vaccines are rolled out, Cu said. Globe’s mobile-phone subscribers are “highly sensitive” to movement restrictions imposed last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Other Highlights

Globe is monitoring DITO Telecommunity Corp.’s launch next month, even as Cu expects the new entrant to take up to two years to take off

Service revenue may rise by low- to mid-single digit this year after falling 2% year-on-year to 146.4 billion pesos as mobile revenue declined 7% to 103.1 billion pesos

GCash, the company’s online wallet, active users increased almost fourfold, with 1 trillion pesos in transactions last year

