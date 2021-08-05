(Bloomberg) -- Glock Inc. will “vigorously” defend itself against a “baseless” lawsuit brought by Mexico that accuses firearm manufacturers of contributing to gang violence, the company said Thursday, in reply to written questions.

Mexico filed suit in a U.S. court Wednesday against U.S.-based manufacturers, including Glock, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. and Sturm, Ruger and Co., arguing that the companies “wreak havoc in Mexican society, by persistently supplying a torrent of guns to the drug cartels.”

In 2019, 17,000 Mexican citizens were murdered with guns manufactured in the U.S., compared to 14,000 citizens of the U.S itself, according to the suit. This is despite Mexico having a smaller population and only one gun store, the lawsuit said.

The Firearm Industry Trade Association responded to the lawsuit by saying all firearms sold at retail in the U.S. are done so in accordance with the law, and blamed the Mexican government for the “rampant crime and corruption within their own borders.”

