(Bloomberg) -- Glock Inc. was sued by a New York City woman who was wounded when a gunman opened fire aboard a crowded morning rush-hour subway train last month.

Ilene Steur, 49, filed her lawsuit Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court. She was one of 10 people shot on the crowded northbound subway car on April 12 in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park section. Steur, who was severely injured after being shot in the buttocks, alleges the gun maker is aware that its design “promotes concealment” and allows a user “to inflict unparalleled civilian carnage.”

Frank James, 62, is being held on federal terrorism and gun charges, accused of firing a Glock handgun at least 33 times inside the crowded Brooklyn subway car. There were no fatalities, but 10 people were shot and 13 others were injured in the ensuing panic.

Glock didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment on the lawsuit.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.