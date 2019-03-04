(Bloomberg) -- News from around the global economy continues to disappoint, and Citigroup’s global surprise index, which measures whether data exceed or fall short of forecasts, has dropped through its 2018 low to the weakest since 2013. The latest move lower comes on the back of gloomy manufacturing numbers from the euro area, Japan and China on Friday. That trend has continued into this week, with reports Monday showing other Asian economies are also feeling the strain.

