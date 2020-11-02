(Bloomberg) -- One in 20 Europeans report not getting enough sunlight in their homes, according to a Eurostat survey, raising concerns as countries across the region go into new lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Malta and the U.K. had the highest proportion of the population saying they are living in houses that are too dark. Combined with shorter winter days, therapists recommend prioritizing wellbeing as seasonal depression for those in isolation could increase, affecting their long-term health and productivity.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.