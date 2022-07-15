Jul 15, 2022
Gloria Allred Warns Women’s Lives at Stake in Post-Roe World
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Attorney and long-time women’s rights advocate Gloria Allred tells “Emma Barnett meets…” that the traumatic experience of her own abortion prior to federal legalization under Roe v. Wade taught her that no one should ever be forced to put their life at risk to end an unwanted pregnancy.
Politics
