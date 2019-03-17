(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG said they’re officially starting talks on a deal that could combine the two largest publicly-traded -- and most storied -- banks in Germany.

The lenders -- both based in Frankfurt and 150 next year -- were set up to support German companies trading around Europe and beyond. The German government still views that role as crucial and favored a merger before the situation gets worse.

Here’s a timeline of key events that show how the banks got here.

How it All Started

1870Deutsche Bank is founded in Berlin by a group of private bankers who want to create an alternative to U.K. banks that dominate the financing of trade. A group of merchants and bankers in Hamburg have a similar goal when they found Commerz- und Disconto-Bank.

1914German newspaper “Frankfurter Zeitung” reports that Deutsche Bank is the world’s biggest bank. World War I temporarily cuts off economic globalization and forces both banks to focus on their home country.

Great Depression

1929Commerz- und Privat-Bank combines with Mitteldeutsche Creditbank while Deutsche Bank ties up with its biggest competitor, Disconto- Gesellschaft in October of that year. The same month, the New York stock market crashes, presaging the Great Depression.

1931Pressure on Germany’s financial system rises and Darmstaedter und Nationalbank is forced to close, triggering a bank run. Commerz- und Privatbank remains solvent at first, but has a large volume of loans to companies in crisis. The government later orchestrates a merger with Barmer Bank-Verein and takes a 70 percent stake in the resulting institution after pumping in capital.

1933 Adolf Hitler’s National Socialists seize power in Germany and the banks soon push out Jewish executives and staff. Five years later German banks assist the state in systematically freezing and expropriating the assets of their Jewish clients.

War Years

1939-46The banks open branches and acquire competitors in German-occupied territory during World War II. Deutsche Bank also helps the German Reich fund itself by purchasing gold from the Reichsbank and selling it in Istanbul. Some of that gold came from Holocaust victims, although it’s unclear whether the bank knew that. Deutsche Bank’s Katowice branch loaned money to construction firms working at Auschwitz, where they built the IG-Farben factory and the concentration camp. The banks lose operations in Soviet-occupied Germany. The Allies break them up and ban the name “Deutsche Bank.”

1957-1980sDeutsche Bank is formed again and prepares to return to its role of international financier. The following year, Anglo American Corporation of South Africa taps the bank to float the first foreign bond on the German capital market since 1914.In the 1970s and 1980s the banks expand internationally, open branches across the globe and buy competitors.

1989-1999Deutsche Bank moves in 1989 to acquire London-based Morgan Grenfell to become a global investment bank. It’s the first big step in an aggressive two-decade expansion that will come back to haunt the firm after the financial crisis. In 1999 it acquires Bankers Trust Corp. to expand in the U.S. and briefly becomes the world’s biggest financial services company. Goldman Sachs banker Paul Achleitner advises.

2005Commerzbank leapfrogs Dresdner Bank to become Germany’s second-biggest publicly traded lender with a deal to take control of mortgage lender Eurohypo for more than 4.5 billion euros. Eurohypo’s portfolio of U.S. subprime mortgages, commercial real estate and Greek government bonds will later saddle Commerzbank with billions of euros of losses.

Financial Crisis

September 2008 Commerzbank agrees to buy Dresdner from Allianz SE for 9.8 billion euros to leapfrog Deutsche Bank in terms of German customers and branches. Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapses two weeks later, sparking a global credit crunch. Later in 2008 Commerzbank plans to tap Germany’s 500-billion rescue package for 8.2 billion euros. Deutsche Bank forgoes direct state aid. Still, the bank uses the U.S. Federal Reserve’s emergency lending program.

2009Commerzbank taps Germany for a second bailout. The bank receives a 10 billion-euro capital injection and hands the state a 25 percent stake in the company.

Capital Raising

2010Deutsche Bank buys German consumer lender Deutsche Postbank AG to counterbalance its reliance on investment banking. The bank raises 10.2 billion euros of fresh capital from investors to fund that transaction and bolster its financial strength.

2011Europe’s sovereign debt crisis is raging and Commerzbank takes about 2.2 billion euros of writedowns on its holdings of Greek bonds.

June 2012Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen succeed Josef Ackermann as co-CEOs. Achleitner, by now the finance chief of Allianz, joins Deutsche Bank as supervisory board chairman.

September 2012 Jain presents his strategy for Deutsche Bank. It consists largely of committing to investment banking to benefit from the exit of the bank’s competitors. He seeks to avoid diluting shareholders with a capital increase.

More Capital

2013Jain reverses course on part of his plan and taps investors for almost 3 billion euros to lift the bank’s capital levels.

2014Deutsche Bank taps investors including a member of the Qatari royal family to raise 8.5 billion euros of capital. Jain describes his firm as the only “significant European global firm left standing’’ in investment banking, but has already started to cut back in some businesses, like commodities trading. That will accelerate.

April 2015Deutsche Bank is fined $2.5 billion for its role in manipulating Libor, more than any other bank. Regulators say the amount would have been lower if Deutsche Bank had cooperated better. The matter undermines Jain because it originated in the investment bank. Stricter capital requirements are hurting Deutsche Bank’s ability to lift returns and Jain presents an update of Deutsche Bank’s strategy. The bank plans to shrink some investment banking businesses like repos and long-dated uncleared derivatives and sell Postbank. Commerzbank plans a dividend for 2015, the first since the payout for 2007.

Cryan Era

June 2015 Achleitner replaces Jain with John Cryan, a Deutsche Bank supervisory board member and former chief financial officer at UBS Group AG. Fitschen stays on for less than a year to help smooth the transition.

October 2015 Cryan announces deeper cuts to the investment bank as well as a 11,000 job reductions. He calls out former management for not doing enough to improve Deutsche Bank’s controls against misconduct and the quality of its information technology. He also signals opposition to another capital increase.

March 2016 Commerzbank names consumer banking chief Martin Zielke as CEO. The old CEO is leaving early and later joins Switzerland’s UBS Group AG.

Summer 2016 Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are said to discuss a potential merger. The talks eventually fell apart and the lenders embark on their respective restructurings.

Job Cuts

2016 OctoberCommerzbank maps out a course to lift profitability by 2020 with aggressive client growth. At the same time, Zielke announces plans to exit much of the firm’s investment banking business and merge the remainder with its corporate-client unit. The bank also sets a goal of eliminating 9,600 jobs and suspends the dividend again to shoulder the restructuring costs.

Fall of 2016Deutsche Bank investors and clients are spooked after the company confirms that the U.S. Justice Department is seeking $14 billion to settle an investigation into its role in the sale of mortgage-backed bonds that helped cause the 2007 U.S. housing market meltdown and ensuing financial crisis. The shares drop to the lowest on record. The bank eventually settles for less than half that amount, but has trouble regaining lost clients.

March 2017Deutsche Bank seeks to rebuild confidence in its financial strength with an 8 billion-euro capital increase and plans to sell assets.

July 2017 Cerberus Capital takes a 5 percent stake in Commerzbank, making it the second-biggest shareholder. Four months later, the investor discloses a 3 percent stake in Deutsche Bank. Speculation abounds as to whether Cerberus plans to orchestrate a merger.

Commerzbank Suitors

September 2017 Commerzbank attracts suitors from across Europe and beyond. UniCredit SpA and BNP Paribas SA are said to have been in touch with the German government to indicate interest in the lender.

February 2018 Deutsche Bank reports the lowest revenue in seven years for the fourth quarter of 2017 and scraps a target for 2018 costs, adding to doubts that Cryan’s turnaround effort is working. Commerzbank plans to pay a dividend again and says investors support its strategy.

April 2018 Achleitner replaces Cryan with Christian Sewing. He stakes his reputation on achieving cost reduction targets and scales back Deutsche Bank’s ambition to compete with Wall Street banks in favor of a bigger focus more on Europe.

May 2018Deutsche Bank says it will cut at least 7,000 jobs, including in its equity trading business, as Sewing acts on his pledge.

June 2018Achleitner is said to consider reviving the idea of merging Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz renews his call for a strong German banking sector capable of accompanying companies abroad. Sewing says cross-border deals offer the best future for European banks, but that the time isn’t right.

September 2018Bloomberg reports that a possible merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank has won the backing of German officials who are seeking a new champion.

November 2018Deutsche Bank shares hit another record low amid concern over the lender’s involvement in the Danske Bank A/S money laundering scandal. Deutsche Bank offices are raided in connection with the Panama Papers.

January 2019 Sewing says the worst of Deutsche Bank’s legal cases are behind it, but the bank is running out of time to restore revenue growth and convince investors.

February 2019 Commerzbank gives up most of its financial targets for 2020 after cutting an ambitious goal for revenue growth.

March 2019 Merger talks between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are said to intensify as Sewing gives up his resistance.

