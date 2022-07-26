(Bloomberg) -- Glossier, the direct-to-consumer beauty brand, is joining forces with Sephora to mass market its popular products.

The deal is the brand’s first-ever partnership with a retailer. Beginning early next year, Glossier will appear in stores across the US and Canada and will be sold on Sephora.com and the Sephora app, Glossier said in a statement. The move looks to capture existing customer interest: Glossier says inquiries of whether the brand is available at Sephora have jumped 200% in the last year.

“Glossier is one of the most searched brands at Sephora.com that is not currently part of the Sephora portfolio,” the statement said.

Founded in 2014 by Emily Weiss as a maker of skin-first makeup, the company sells products through its website and company-owned stores in Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle and London. Additional locations are planned for Brooklyn, D.C., Philadelphia and Atlanta by the end of the year, with a return in 2023 to New York’s Soho, where the brand opened its first store in 2018.

The company went through a restructuring at the beginning of the year, laying off more than a third of its workforce. In May, Weiss stepped down as chief executive officer and Nike veteran Kyle Leahy took the helm with the intention of extending Glossier’s distribution through wholesale partners globally.

In April, Glossier signed a deal with teenage pop star Olivia Rodrigo to collaborate on products and promote the brand.

Sephora is owned by the luxury holding company LVMH and has more than 2,700 stores in 35 countries worldwide, with over 500 stores across the Americas.

