Gloves Come Off in a Public Spat at the Polish Central Bank

(Bloomberg) -- A public dispute among Poland’s top central bankers escalated after allies of Governor Adam Glapinski hit back against dissenters challenging the bank’s practices and its efforts to tame inflation.

Tensions within Poland’s Monetary Policy Council, the 10-member board that makes interest-rate decisions, spilled into the open this week when one member questioned the central bank’s commitment to reining in rising prices and another went public with complaints about access to data.

Glapinski and four other MPC members issued a joint statement on Tuesday saying that they “don’t accept and express extreme disapproval” of the public comments, without clarifying to whom they were referring.

The high-stakes dispute in the European Union’s sixth-largest economy underscores divisions over the National Bank of Poland’s monetary-policy shift. The bank surprised markets this month by halting a year-long cycle of rate increases, as an impending economic slowdown looms.

Even after Glapinski said the pause didn’t necessarily mean an end to rate increases, Poland’s zloty dropped the most among emerging-market currencies last week.

The dissent was laid bare by new board member Joanna Tyrowicz, who attended her first monthly MPC gathering in October. On Sunday, she posted the MPC’s post-meeting statement on LinkedIn, heavily marked up with comments in red. Among other observations, the note said the panel isn’t doing “all that is necessary” to prevent lasting inflation.

A day later, MPC member Przemyslaw Litwiniuk spoke to TOK FM radio to protest some of the inner workings of the Warsaw-based central bank. He said he wasn’t able to meet with technical staff without prior approval -- and his access to the bank’s headquarters is restricted.

The central bank rejected the complaints as “untrue” and said that members have the same level of access to information and analysis as previously.

Legal Actions

The spat has a political dimension. Tyrowicz, Litwiniuk and a third member, Ludwik Kotecki were all appointed to the council by Poland’s upper house of parliament, which is controlled by the opposition.

The statement from Glapinski and four policy makers threatens unspecified legal actions. In response to a request for a comment, Tyrowicz, Litwiniuk and Kotecki separately told Bloomberg that they acted in accordance with the law and don’t consider that the statement applies to them.

All three, who weren’t among those who signed the joint statement, have repeatedly argued that the benchmark rate -- at 6.75% -- is too low to combat inflation, which stood at 17.2% in September.

Glapinski, who has close ties with Poland’s ruling-party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski and has defended the government’s spending policies, has argued that high inflation is primarily the result of the war in neighboring Ukraine. He’s warned against harming Poland’s economy and labor market with excessive rate hikes.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.