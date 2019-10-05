(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers moved closer to a deal that would end the strike that’s divided them for almost three weeks.

The automaker and union have agreed on most of the key issues, but two main sticking points remain. They are employee pension plans and shortening the length of time required for entry-level workers to earn top hourly pay of $28, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the past week, the two sides have agreed on health care, which will remain mostly untouched from from the current plan, the people said, asking not to be identified because the agreement isn’t final. They’ve also agreed on one of the biggest outstanding issues: how to give temporary workers a path to full-time employment.

If a tentative deal is signed, union workers may stay on strike until they vote to ratify the four-year deal. UAW local leaders nationwide will convene in Detroit to decide whether to remain out of work until that ratification vote is completed.

GM and the UAW continue to debate over a boost to retirement accounts for older workers with pensions and newer hires with 401k plans. Another outstanding issue is pay progression for temporary workers.

Both sides were making progress, the people said.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes said in a letter Friday that wages, job security and pensions were still being negotiated. Both sides have made broad agreements on many issues that still need to be finalized.

The people didn’t say how much of a raise workers will get. GM originally wanted to give workers 2% raises in the next two years followed by 2% lump sum payments in the following two years. UAW leaders want 4% raises in two years and 4% lump sums.

