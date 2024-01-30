General Motors Co. beat Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter and expects profits this year to grow on improved sales in the U.S. — but still fall short of record levels set two years ago.

The Detroit automaker said Tuesday that adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for all of 2023 came to US$12.4 billion, at the high end of GM’s November forecast for up to $12.7 billion. For the current year, GM sees adjusted EBIT in a range of $12 billion to $14 billion. That’s shy of 2022’s record $14.5 billion.

Shares of the company surged 6.8 per cent to $37.80 as of 6:48 a.m. in New York. The stock had fallen 1.5 per cent for the year as of the close on Monday.

GM’s guidance for stronger profits this year shows the two distinctively different sides of the automaker. While it struggles to build electric vehicles that are a keystone of Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra’s long-term growth plan and its Cruise robotaxi business is on full reboot, GM’s core business of making gasoline-powered trucks and SUVs is throwing off a lot of cash.

Those proceeds are going back into R&D while also funding rich buybacks and dividend hikes.

GM expects demand for vehicles to remain robust, spurred in part by optimism about a soft-landing for the U.S. economy — a stark shift from its previous caution about economic headwinds.

“Consensus is growing that the U.S. economy, the job market and auto sales will continue to be resilient,” Barra said in a letter to shareholders. She added that the company expects U.S. industry wide auto sales to climb to about 16 million vehicles “with the mix of EVs continuing to grow.”

That’s up from 15.5 million vehicles in the U.S. last year and would be the highest level since 2019.

2023 problems recede

The automaker’s more bullish outlook for profits stems less from an uptick in global sales than from belief its biggest problems in 2023 are in the rearview mirror. GM will spend about $1 billion less on robotaxi unit Cruise, a $1.7 billion drain from its EV business is seen shrinking and the company won’t suffer another strike, which ate $1.1 billion last year.

GM reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit of $1.24 a share on Tuesday, besting analysts’ projection for $1.16 a share. But that was below the $2.12 per share a year ago and $2.28 per share in the third quarter, partly as a result of a 46-day strike that shut down several plants.

GM’s revenue in the latest quarter totaled $43 billion, down slightly from the same period in 2023 but above analysts’ projection for $39.53 billion. That compares with the $25.2 billion that electric-vehicle market leader Tesla Inc. last week reported last week for the three months to Dec. 31.

Traditional GM rival Ford Motor Co. reports its earnings on Feb. 6.

Renewed EV push

GM said EV output will ramp-up this year after some hiccups and that it’s pushing ahead with the addition of new battery-powered models, including all-electric versions of its compact crossover Chevrolet Equinox and full-size GMC Sierra Denali SUV.

“It’s true the pace of EV growth has slowed, which has created some uncertainty,” Barra said in her letter. “We believe our competitive position will improve throughout the year, based on higher production” of core models.

She added GM expects its EV line-up to become “variable profit positive” by late 2024.

Last year, the automaker produced only half as many EVs as it had initially projected due to manufacturing issues at a battery cell joint venture with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Cruise LLC, GM’s self-driving car unit, lost $792 million in the quarter and cost the automaker $2.7 billion for the year, compared with a loss of $524 million in the last three months of 2022 and $1.9 billion that full year.

The driverless company is under federal investigation for an accident which led it to halt its fleet nationwide in October.