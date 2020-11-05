GM beats quarterly profit estimates on strong demand for pickups

General Motors Co. reported a better-than-expected profit in the third quarter as strong demand for trucks powered its recovery from a slump in sales earlier this year.

The Detroit automaker said Thursday adjusted earnings per share came to US$2.83 in the quarter, beating an analyst consensus estimate for US$1.45 a share. That was up from US$1.72 a year ago and better than the second quarter, when GM posted its first loss in more than a decade.

Shares of the company rose as much as 7.3 per cent in premarket trading after closing Wednesday at US$35.24.

GM swung back into the black as its plants resumed production following a six-week springtime shutdown due to the coronavirus and as more pandemic-weary buyers snapped up vehicles such as its lucrative Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

“This year, and the third quarter, is a testament to GM’s resilience,” Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said in a statement.

The results put the carmaker on a path toward a goal for operating profit as high as US$5 billion for the full year. That would mark a significant turnaround after the production and sales hit earlier this year prompted GM to withdraw annual guidance.

The company’s revenue was US$35.5 billion, compared with analysts’ estimate for US$35.8 billion.