Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Nov 5, 2020

    GM beats quarterly profit estimates on strong demand for pickups

    David Welch, Bloomberg News

    Notable Calls: General Motors, Beyond Meat and Foot Locker

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    General Motors Co. reported a better-than-expected profit in the third quarter as strong demand for trucks powered its recovery from a slump in sales earlier this year.

    The Detroit automaker said Thursday adjusted earnings per share came to US$2.83 in the quarter, beating an analyst consensus estimate for US$1.45 a share. That was up from US$1.72 a year ago and better than the second quarter, when GM posted its first loss in more than a decade.

    Shares of the company rose as much as 7.3 per cent in premarket trading after closing Wednesday at US$35.24.

    GM swung back into the black as its plants resumed production following a six-week springtime shutdown due to the coronavirus and as more pandemic-weary buyers snapped up vehicles such as its lucrative Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

    “This year, and the third quarter, is a testament to GM’s resilience,” Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said in a statement.

    The results put the carmaker on a path toward a goal for operating profit as high as US$5 billion for the full year. That would mark a significant turnaround after the production and sales hit earlier this year prompted GM to withdraw annual guidance.

    The company’s revenue was US$35.5 billion, compared with analysts’ estimate for US$35.8 billion.

    Embedded Image