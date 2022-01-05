(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra showed off the company’s electric Chevrolet Silverado at the CES exhibition, announcing that the pickup will go on sale in the spring of 2023 to compete with battery-powered trucks from longstanding rival Ford Motor Co. and newcomer Rivian Automotive Inc.

The Silverado will trail Ford’s F-150 Lightning to market by a year, but GM says its pickup will have more range and greater towing power. The automaker will offer a commercial version of the truck and one for retail customers called the RST. Both will go 400 miles on a charge, easily beating the Ford and Rivian R1T trucks.

The EV battle will bring pickups into a new age, where the fight will extend to range, as well as the usual bragging rights over horsepower and how much truck each can tow and haul.

GM and Ford took different routes to market with their pickups. Ford shoehorned a battery into the frame of its existing F-150 truck to go on sale sooner. GM developed its Ultium battery pack first, so the company could make a purpose-built vehicle with greater range.

“We started ground up with the truck so we can design it with the winning formula for customer requirements,” Steve Carlyle, the president of GM-North America, said in an interview.

GM’s Silverado will start at just under $40,000, slightly more than the Lightning’s $38,705. Rivian’s pickup, which starts at more than $67,000, and GM’s even pricier Hummer electric pickup appeal to customers who are more interested in style or going off-road than using their vehicle on the job site.

Ford’s jump on GM has been met with enthusiasm by consumers. Ford has said it will double Lighting production and plans to sell 600,000 EVs a year by 2024.

GM will offer Silverado versions as expensive as $80,000.

