(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is reaching out to investors to gauge their interest in debt meant to benefit the environment as the automaker looks to scale up its production of electric vehicles to compete with Tesla Inc.

GM has mandated BNP Paribas SA and Credit Agricole CIB to arrange a series of calls with fixed-income investors focused on environmental, social and governance issues on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. BNP will be coordinating logistics, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. Usually a new debt deal follows after such calls.

The Detroit-based company published a sustainable finance framework this year, which will guide GM, GM Financial and their subsidiaries in issuing sustainable debt, including bonds and loans. That will enable GM to align its funding with an all-electric vision, according to the framework.

GM’s competitors including Ford Motor Co., Toyota Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. have all tapped the sustainable debt market to fund a transition to electric cars. Ford raised $2.5 billion in green bonds in November, which at the time was the largest ever such offering from a US corporation. In March, Tokyo-based Honda topped that by selling $2.75 billion in dollar green bonds.

The automotive sector is on average getting the largest price benefit for selling bonds earmarked for environmental projects, both in the U.S. and European corporate debt markets, another incentive for the industry to tap this market. Automakers have announced a whopping $526 billion of collective investment in electric vehicles through 2026, more than double the amount they mapped out over a similar forward time frame a couple years ago.

Proceeds from debt issued under GM’s framework will help fund eligible green and social projects, including zero-emission vehicles and battery technology and storage. The automaker on Tuesday announced three deals for supplies of raw materials needed to build a million EVs a year, but also warned it is bracing for tougher times ahead.

GM aims to make its global products and operations carbon neutral by 2040 and to eliminate tailpipe emissions from its new light-duty vehicles by 2035. The firm will start selling a battery-powered Chevrolet Blazer next year, giving it a direct competitor to Tesla’s Model Y, the US’s best-selling electric SUV.

