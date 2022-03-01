(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. and Harley-Davidson Inc. said they’ll halt shipments to Russia, a sign economic sanctions against the country are having an impact.

GM cited “a number of external factors, including supply chain issues and other matters beyond the company’s control.”

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine at this time,” the automaker said Monday in an emailed statement.

GM exports about 3,000 vehicles a year to Russia from the U.S., including the Cadillac XT4, XT5, XT6 and Escalade; the Chevrolet Traverse and Tahoe SUVs; and a Chevy Trailblazer made in South Korea.

Harley suspended its business in Russia, according to a statement from the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer. Harley relied on Europe and the Mideast for 31% of motorcycle sales last year; it doesn’t break out sales to Russia.

Companies across a broad swath of industries are assessing their operations following Russia’s invasion of its neighbor last week. McDonald’s Corp. got about 9% of its revenue from Russia and Ukraine last year.

Earlier Monday, Boeing Co. closed its office in Kyiv, Ukraine, and “paused” operations at its Moscow training campus, a spokeswoman for the Chicago-based planemaker said in an email.

