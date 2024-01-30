(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is bringing back hybrid vehicles in North America.

The automaker plans to reintroduce gas-electric hybrid models, which the company sells in other markets currently, while staying committed to ramping up production of battery-only vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said Tuesday on a conference call with analysts.

The about-face comes as GM faces slowing growth for fully electric vehicles and a troubled production ramp for them. But Barra said GM remains committed to an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2035.

“We thought we’d be farther along” in the transition to EVs, Barra said in a Bloomberg Television interview, adding that hybrids will be added to “key segments,” without specifying which models or how soon.

Plug-ins are gas-engine vehicles that can also run on batteries capable of being recharged externally. GM has sold various types of hybrids in recent years, including plug-ins, but doesn’t currently offer any in its North America lineup. Asian brands such as Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor Co. dominate the US market for hybrids.

Read more: Electric-Vehicle Costs Drive American Buyers to Choose Hybrids

--With assistance from Jonathan Ferro.

(Updates from fourth paragraph with Barra comments.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.