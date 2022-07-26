(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. reported weaker second quarter profit than analysts’ estimates as semiconductor shortages kept production volumes in check.

But the Detroit-based carmaker kept intact its full-year earnings guidance, reflecting robust demand for its highest-priced vehicles, signaling optimism it can procure sufficient quantities of chips.

“This confidence comes from our expectation that GM global production and wholesale deliveries will be up sharply in the second half,” Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said Tuesday in a statement.

In the second quarter, GM’s profit totaled $1.14 a share, less than the $1.31 consensus estimate of analysts compiled by Bloomberg and also below the $1.97 a share it earned a year ago.

While production volumes remain constrained, GM is benefiting from higher sticker prices on the SUVs and trucks it can make. Sales came to $35.76 billion, above analysts’ estimates for $34.81 billion.

Shares of GM fell 0.8% in premarket trading to $34.23 as of 6:19 a.m. in New York. The stock had declined about 41% this year as of Monday’s close.

For the full year, the automaker sees 2022 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $13 billion to $15 billion, unchanged from its previous projection. It also expects adjusted profit of $6.50 to $7.50 a share.

