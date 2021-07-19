(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is developing an electric pickup for its premium GMC truck and sport utility brand.

The Detroit automaker’s EV plans will accelerate later this year as a Hummer pickup and Cadillac Lyriq sport utility vehicle begin rolling off its production lines, the company confirmed Monday. An electric Chevy Silverado pickup also is on the way.

The return of the hulking, gas-guzzling Hummer as an EV is the vanguard of the company’s electric makeover. GM stepped up its EV investment plans by 30% in June, pledging to spend $35 billion on more than 30 plug-in vehicles by 2025 and a total of four battery plants. The decision reflected stronger-than-expected financial results.

Duncan Aldred, vice president of the Buick and GMC brands at GM, said at a digital event Monday that the automaker is “pretty advanced” in its development of the GMC EV pickup, CNBC reported earlier.

