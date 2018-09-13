{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Sep 13, 2018

    GM recalls 1M pickups, SUVs to fix power-steering flaw

    David Welch, Bloomberg News

    Cadillac 2015 Escalade

    The General Motors Co. (GM) Cadillac 2015 Escalade sports utility vehicle (SUV) is displayed during the 2014 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2014. , Bloomberg

    General Motors Co. (GM.N) is recalling more than 1 million full-size pickups and sport utility vehicles that can suddenly lose then regain electric power-steering assist in low-speed turns.

    The flaw, attributed to an electrical and software issue, has led to 30 accidents, including two injuries, but no fatalities, the automaker said in an email. The recall of 1.02 million light trucks was announced Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

    The recall covers 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups and the mechanically similar Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs, also from the 2015 model year. The updated software is available now, so customers can contact their dealers for repairs, said spokesman Tom Wilkinson.