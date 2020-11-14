(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. recalled more than 50,000 electric vehicles on Saturday, warning that their high-voltage batteries could catch fire.

A notice was issued for 50,932 Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles dating from 2017 to 2019. It warned that the battery could “catch fire when charged to full or nearly full capacity.”

The company said a final solution is still under development, but as an interim measure it would offer at no cost to reprogram the “hybrid propulsion control module 2” to limit the charge to 90%.

