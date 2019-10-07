{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    26m ago

    GM restarts Ingersoll plant as scheduled despite ongoing U.S. strike

    The Canadian Press

    No sign of end to four-week GM strike

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- General Motors says the ongoing strike by its U.S. auto workers hasn't prevented it from restarting production at its assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

    The company shut down the plant last week according to a schedule that was set well before the start of the strike by about 49,000 UAW workers, which is entering a fourth week.

    The UAW said Sunday that negotiations had "taken a turn for the worse" after GM responded to a union proposals with an offer the union had already rejected.

    The strike has already forced the closure of GM Canada's assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., and a shutdown of about two-thirds of production at its St. Catharines, Ont. plant, resulting in thousands of temporary layoffs.

    Unifor had expected that the Ingersoll plant would have also been forced to close by now, but stockpiled parts have kept it operational.

    The impacts of the strike have been rippling through the automotive sector. Parts supplier Linamar Corp. said last week that the strike was costing it about $1 million a day, while analysts estimate GM is losing about $80 million a day.