(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. said it will resume sales of its Chevrolet Blazer electric vehicle almost three months after grounding the vehicle due to software issues that could blank out the infotainment systems or cause charging issues.

The company also said that with the restart of sales, Chevy will cut prices on the vehicle by at least $5,000 on upper-level packages and more than $6,000 on the cheapest version of the SUV. The least expensive Blazer EV now starts at $50,195, and can be had for $42,695 with the full a federal tax credit of $7,500.

Barring any more software issues, GM would start to move past hurdles that have plagued the automaker’s newest electric vehicles for more than a year. Battery manufacturing issues have kept production of its EVs to small numbers and software problems have forced the company to hold some EVs longer for trouble shooting or stop sales altogether.

The problems have happened with GM’s newest EVs, which are built on its all-new Ultium battery pack. The company has had trouble with the automation of batteries at its assembly plants. With Blazer, GM developed a new infotainment system to replace Apple Inc.’s CarPlay, and the automaker’s software has had problems shutting down for early buyers of the vehicle.

Buyers of GM’s Cadillac Lyriq luxury EV report waiting for more than a year for their vehicles as GM engineers worked through software problems and other production issues.

