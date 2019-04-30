(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co.’s first-quarter profit got a boost from the initial public offering of ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. which helped the largest U.S. automaker beat estimates.

The Detroit-based company posted adjusted earnings of $1.41 a share for the first three months of the year, topping analysts’ average projection for $1.10. The result includes a 31-cent benefit from the higher valuation of stakes in Lyft, which listed its stock in March, and French carmaker Peugeot SA, which has revived GM’s German castoff brand, Opel.

While Lyft and Peugeot propped up profit, GM also credited cost cuts and a 20 percent increase in sales of crew-cab pickups for carrying the load in the quarter. The trucks are among GM’s highest-margin models and helped the company sell vehicles at the highest average transaction prices in its history.

“GM’s first-quarter operating results were in line with expectations,” GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said in a statement. “My confidence in the year ahead remains strong, driven by our all-new full-size truck launch and our ongoing business transformation.”

Net revenue of $34.9 billion missed analysts’ average estimate for $35.5 billion. GM shares slipped 1 percent to $39.61 before the start of regular trading.

