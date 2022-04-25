(Bloomberg) -- Here’s a clear sign that internal combustion engines are on the long road to oblivion: The Corvette is going electric.

General Motors Co. President Mark Reuss said Monday in a LinkedIn post that the automaker’s nearly 70-year-old sports car will offer a hybrid model as soon as next year with an electric motor and gasoline engine. An all-electric version using GM’s Ultium battery will follow, though he didn’t specify a timeline.

“We will offer an electrified and a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future,” Reuss wrote. “In fact, we will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year.”

GM also showed a video of the electrified version of the car driving in snow.

The Detroit carmaker has been working on expanding the Corvette line, including a crossover SUV, according to people familiar with the matter, as it transitions to an all-electric future. But Reuss’s post was the first time GM has officially confirmed plans for an electrified Corvette model.

