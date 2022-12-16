(Bloomberg) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating three crashes involving driverless taxis operated by Cruise LLC, the autonomous vehicle division of General Motors Co.

NHTSA is looking into Cruise vehicles that either brake harshly — which resulted in three crashes in which human motorists hit the robotaxi from behind — or cars that pull over and stop, according to a document posted Friday on its website. The agency said it is unknown if there have been accidents related to Cruise vehicles stopping to pull over.

A spokesperson for Cruise said it is rare that its car pull over there have been no accidents when that happens.

The safety probe comes just as Cruise is expanding the reach of its robotaxi service to all of San Francisco and as the company is preparing to charge fares for rides in Austin, Texas, and Phoenix. Cruise’s business is a big piece of GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra’s quest to double revenue by 2030. The startup, which is majority owned by GM, has a goal of $1 billion in revenue in 2025 and $50 billion by 2030.

GM shares pared an early drop of as much as 3.1% to trade down 2.8% to $36.55 as of 10:24 a.m. in New York.

