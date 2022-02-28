(Bloomberg) -- Cruise LLC, the autonomous vehicle company that is majority-owned by General Motors Co., is expected to name founder Kyle Vogt the full-time chief executive officer as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Vogt has been the interim CEO since Dan Ammann left Cruise in December following disagreements with GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. At the time, GM said it would look for a permanent leader for Cruise.

Putting Vogt atop Cruise could be a way to give the company’s tech employees a sense that its mission to develop self-driving vehicles will remain intact despite more involvement from GM. Vogt founded the company before GM bought it in 2016 and has been a guiding force for its software development.

