GM’s Largest R&D Hub Outside U.S. Comes Down to Korean Talent

(Bloomberg) -- Few people know that General Motors Co.’s largest technical center outside the U.S. is in South Korea, an Asian country where electric cars are hardly proliferating.

With about 3,200 employees, including 2,300 engineers, GM Technical Center Korea is located next to the automaker’s main plant in Bupyeong city near Seoul and has as one of its main goals helping GM spearhead its electric push, including in batteries.

Spun off from GM Korea Co. in 2019, the center has hired nearly 300 new engineers since, Roberto Rempel, president of the center said in an interview.

Korean workers’ “creativity and willingness to do something” is impressive, Rempel said. “When I see Korea society, it’s so creative -- you’re good in soap opera, films and literature -- and I think this kind of story telling from Koreans translates into their work. Korean engineers are very good. They’re very process driven. In design, they create their own story.”

Some of the hires include battery experts, who work with GM’s South Korean battery partner, LG Energy Solution, Rempel said.

GM and LG Energy are developing Ultium together, a platform built on flexible battery architecture for the production of EVs across different vehicle types. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co., for example, is pairing with GM to make smaller, affordable EVs using Ultium batteries.

Rempel described LG Energy as a “great partner” despite the battery maker having to book hefty write downs after cell fires led GM to recall more than 100,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs.

The battery engineers have studied how to enhance the safety of lithium-ion cells in the aftermath of the recall. “We understood the problem, we know the fix,” Rempel said.

Asked if GM plans to produce its own battery down the track, Rempel said the business isn’t an easy one to enter alone.

“It’s a tough market and the cost of raw materials are quite high,” he said. “Battery makers are squeezed in the middle” between high input costs and a reluctance from automakers to accept increased prices.

The U.S. automaker is also seeking “different kinds of chemistries” for batteries, Rempel said, declining to elaborate. South Korean battery makers have typically focused on nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries whereas market leader, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., is known for its lithium-iron-phosphate cells.

GM has three plants in South Korea and exported almost 183,000 vehicles from the country in 2021. GM Korea split its R&D unit into a separate firm in 2019 despite protests by unions worried about potential layoffs at factories after the separation.

Having such a large R&D center in the country should be a good way for the U.S. automaker to take on local champion Hyundai Motor Co., Kim Pil-Soo, an automobile professor at Daelim University in Seoul, said.

“In the long term, GM Korea will have to increase its market share to beat Hyundai and Kia and produce electric cars here at its Korean plants,” he said.

Rempel said around 500 engineers at the hub are currently working on GM’s global electric-car programs and the center plans to hire between 15% to 20% more annually over the next few years for GM’s future mobility technologies.

