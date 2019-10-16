(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is proceeding with plans to part ways with the massive Ohio car factory it’s operated for more than half a century, all but cementing the facility’s status as a political liability for President Donald Trump.

The automaker’s Lordstown assembly plant, opened in 1966, is excluded from the at least $9 billion of investment and 9,000 new or retained jobs GM agreed to Wednesday in a deal with the United Auto Workers, according to people familiar with the agreement. The dismal-looking fate of the plant has been fodder for Trump’s critics for almost a year, and the attacks are certain to continue on the campaign trail.

Two candidates running for the Democratic nomination -- former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- name-dropped Lordstown during the party’s debate Tuesday. Buttigieg called the closed Chevrolet Cruze plant “one more symbol of the broken promises that this president has made to workers.”

GM announced in late 2018 it didn’t have any future product allocated to the plant. The automaker has been in discussions to sell the facility to Lordstown Motors, an affiliate of fledgling electric-truck maker Workhorse Group Inc. While the UAW fought for GM to keep the factory in the fold, it settled for an all-new battery plant that will be built nearby, according to the people familiar with the agreement, who asked not to be identified because the details haven’t been shared with union leadership.

Less Pay

Workers at the Lordstown battery factory will be paid less than what vehicle assemblers make, the people said. The workers will be compensated under a separate agreement from the master contract UAW members will vote on in the coming weeks, one person said.

The lack of product for Lordstown’s assembly plant could be a big problem for the hundreds of workers in Ohio who didn’t accept GM’s offer to be transferred to the company’s other factories.

They may have to find work at the battery facility at less pay, or hope that the possible deal with Lordstown Motors works out. The latter option is a long shot -- the company is led by the founder of Workhorse, which reported just $6,000 of revenue last quarter.

GM wants to continue with the sale to Lordstown Motors. If those talks fall apart, GM could either close the factory or put it on standby. The company has put plants on hiatus before and brought them back, including facilities in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Orion Township, Michigan.

‘Don’t Move’

GM stopped making the Chevrolet Cruze at Lordstown in March. Soon after, Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both took shots at the company for not investing in the Ohio community.

During a July 2017 rally in nearby Youngstown, Trump told supporters “don’t move, don’t sell your house,” because his administration would bring jobs back to the area.

“I’ve met with these members of the UAW who are striking outside of facilities in Cincinnati, in Lordstown, Ohio, which has just been devastated, decimated by GM and their malfeasance,” O’Rourke said Tuesday. “What they want is a shot.”

