GM Says Cruise Is on Target for Robotaxi Launch Despite CEO’s Exit

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous-vehicle unit remains on schedule to start charging for taxi rides, despite a change at the top of the operation’s leadership.

Cruise Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann left the company abruptly just as GM is applying to California authorities for permission to charge for robotaxi rides in San Francisco. The departure raised the question of whether GM would delay starting the business, which is slated to begin once the company gets the regulatory approval.

“Absolutely no,” President Mark Reuss told Bloomberg TV’s David Westin. “We are accelerating our effort. We are on track plus, with a deployment on a commercial basis. We are right on the doorstep of the OK from regulators.”

GM in October laid out a plan to double revenue to $280 billion by 2030. Cruise would account for about $50 billion of the total.

