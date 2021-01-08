(Bloomberg) -- Cruise LLC, the self-driving car startup majority owned by General Motors Co., has hired former Delta Air Lines Inc. Chief Operating Officer Gil West for the same position as it prepares to start offering paid robotaxi rides in San Francisco.

West is the second former Delta executive hired by GM and its related companies in recent months. The Detroit automaker hired Paul Jacobson as its chief finance officer in October.

The creation of the new COO role comes as Cruise is gearing up to start bringing in revenue from its planned commercial robotaxi business. The company received a permit to run five autonomous cars without a safety driver last year and began testing them on public roads in November.

“Gil’s track record of delivering amazing customer experience, exceptional operating performance and flawless safety, all at large scale, is a perfect fit for Cruise as we begin the journey to commercialize our self-driving technology,” Cruise Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann said in a statement.

