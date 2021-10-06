(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. plans to double its revenue by 2030 as the automaker expands its electric-vehicle lineup, builds out an autonomous ride-sharing business offered by Cruise LLC and pushes into subscription-based services in its cars.

GM plans to reach that ambitious growth target while also expanding margins even as it shifts toward electric vehicles, the company said Wednesday in a presentation to investors. The company said that some of the new businesses, like its Super Cruise hands-free driving service, could have higher margins than selling cars and will drive bigger profits. The automaker brought in $122 billion in revenue last year.

The plan marks a new phase for Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra, who spent the first four years of her tenure in the top job closing down unprofitable operations and exiting the money-losing European market. She then took those savings and invested in Cruise and earmarked $35 billion for the Ultium battery program and for electric and autonomous vehicles.

“In 2016 we bought Cruise. Around the same time we were working on Super Cruise and you see how that’s progressed today. We started on Ultium over three years ago and now have vehicles coming off of that,” Barra told reporters in a round table discussion. “When you look at all the investment we’ve been making for five years plus, that’s what positions us today to be in execution mode.”

Investors have been receptive to that message, lifting the Detroit-based carmaker’s shares by about 30% this year to their highest levels in a decade.

In the presentation, GM laid out how it will increase revenue in key areas. With electric vehicles, the company showed high-volume models that will follow the more exclusively priced Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq SUV.

