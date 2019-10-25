(Bloomberg) -- The October jobs report is poised to take a hit from the 46,000 striking General Motors Co. employees.

The largest strike since 2003 brought the total number of workers on strike to 47,700, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That’s another wrinkle for economists working to determine just how much payroll gains have been slowing. Next Friday’s report may show employers added just 90,000 jobs in October, the weakest reading since May, according to forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg.

Payrolls data and the monthly strike report are both conducted during the same period, but that doesn’t mean each striking worker equals one job subtracted from total payrolls, BLS economist Shane Haley said in a phone interview Friday. For example, the number may differ if striking GM workers are working a second job, he said.

