(Bloomberg) -- The financial arm of General Motors Co. joined a rush of borrowers selling high-grade debt Monday ahead of a seasonal late-December slowdown after signing a term loan agreement last week.

The automaker is looking to sell notes in as many as three parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 10-year security, may yield 2.1 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

The debt sale also notably includes a five-year, floating rate note, which is rare as most mature in three years or less. A representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The offering comes after GM last week inked an agreement that allows it to borrow from four term loans that can’t exceed the amount of $3 billion, according to a filing. The same day, GM announced its biggest-ever stock buyback plan — $10 billion in total — as Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra promised better days are ahead. GM also boosted its dividend 33% and reinstated earnings guidance after accounting for costs of its new labor contract.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Lloyds Banking Group, Mizuho Financial Group, Royal Bank of Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., and Societe Generale are leading the bond sale, the person said.

GM joins a flurry of issuers Monday, including Wells Fargo & Co. and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as at least seven borrowers rush to access a relatively attractive funding environment before the usual holiday lull sets in later in December. Dealers estimate $30 billion to $35 billion of new bond sales, with most coming in the first two weeks of the month.

