(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is recalling more than 73,000 of its Bolt electric vehicles at a cost of $1 billion due to the risk of their batteries catching fire.

The recall is an expansion of a similar action the automaker took last month when it discovered a defect in the battery that powers the EV. The latest move covers Bolt EVs and Bolt electric utility vehicles from the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 model years, the automaker said in a statement Friday. GM is replacing the battery modules in those vehicles.

The automaker said it is “pursuing commitments” from its battery supplier LG Chem Ltd. of South Korea “for reimbursement of this field action.”

GM fell 3% to $47.32 after the close of regular trading in New York.

Expenses related to battery fires had already hit GM’s most recent quarterly earnings. The company said it had to spend $800 million on a recall issued late last month for almost 69,000 Chevy Bolts due to the risk of fires from defective LG Chem batteries.The remainder of the 2019 model-year vehicles and 2020 model-year cars weren’t subject to earlier recalls because they used batteries made in the U.S.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.