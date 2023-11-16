(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. employees voted to ratify the labor agreement reached with the United Auto Workers, ending a costly and drawn-out process that included a six-week strike.

Almost 55% of UAW members voted in favor of the new contract, according to the union website. Despite a 25% hourly pay raise plus cost-of-living allowances through April 2028, the agreement was the subject of a close and contentious vote among workers at several large plants.

GM is the first of Detroit’s legacy automakers to finish voting even though it was the last of the so-called Big Three to reach a deal with the UAW, back near the end of October. Votes at Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV have been trending more in favor of their tentative agreements. GM has 46,000 union workers, but not all of them vote.

Shares of GM slipped 1.8% at 12:20 p.m. in New York. The stock has fallen 18% so far this year.

Pensions were a sticking point for older workers at GM. Tony Totty, president of UAW Local 14 at a Toledo engine plant, said older workers were upset that pension benefits were only increased by 9.4% in the new contract.

“The deal is better for someone who doesn’t yet work here than it is for someone who worked here 30 years because there isn’t enough in the pensions,” Totty said in a phone interview.

The carmakers’ tentative agreements were a big step toward ending a bruising clash marked by tense bargaining and at times nasty rhetoric, particularly from UAW President Shawn Fain. The new union leader made this year’s labor talks a statement on income disparity, renewing a fight between labor and management. With the deals nearly finalized, the union and companies will have to put any hard feelings behind them and find a way to work together.

(Updates with more details beginning in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.