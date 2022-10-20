(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. sees the future of the pickup, and it’s an electric vehicle that sells for $100,000.

The first version of the electric GMC Sierra pickup, called the Denali Edition 1, will go on sale in early 2024 for $107,000, the automaker said Thursday. It will join an electric Hummer that GMC dealers can sell for more than $100,000 and a $105,000 loaded version of Chevrolet’s electric Silverado.

Pickups have been going luxe in recent years, and prices have soared, given the extra costs to make electric vehicles. The success of Ford Motor Co.’s F-150 Lightning and demand for the Hummer truck suggest buyers are eager, for now.

“About three years ago, there weren’t that many trucks selling for over $100,000,” Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, said in an interview. “That has radically changed.”

Ford’s F-150 Lightning starts at $52,000 and the top-of-the-line Platinum edition starts at $97,000. The company raised prices in October due to strong demand and rising costs of materials.

For GMC, pricey trucks and SUVs under its top-shelf Denali sub-brand have been a big moneymaker. This year, 90,000 of the 374,000 GMC vehicles sold carried the Denali badge and fetched an average price of about $70,000, Aldred said. That nearly matches Cadillac’s sales of 95,000-plus through the third quarter, making Denali a second luxury brand for GM.

‘Transacting as Luxury’

“We’ve always called this brand premium but, quite honestly, it’s transacting as luxury,” Aldred said.

The Sierra Denali Edition 1 will go 400 miles (640 km) on a charge and boast 754 horsepower, GM said. The truck will have a 17-inch touch screen and fast-charging capability that can add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Like the Hummer pickup, the Sierra Denali Edition 1 will have all-wheel steering and the ability to turn the wheels far enough to maneuver sideways. GMC calls the feature Crab Walk.

For the 2025 model year, GMC will offer two less-expensive trim levels, with the Elevation lowest at about $50,000. When the first version goes on sale, GMC will have three EVs, including both pickup and SUV versions of Hummer.

The automaker’s least-expensive electric truck will be a work version of its Chevy Silverado, which the company said will start at just under $40,000, targeting commercial fleet buyers, beginning in spring of 2023.

Separately, GM has been toying with the idea of a midsize electric Hummer pickup truck to add to the GMC showroom. Aldred said Hummer has successfully come back to life after laying dormant for a decade and he would consider expanding the lineup.

He expects total sales of 50,000 vehicles a year for the two larger Hummers.

“We look at all opportunities,” Aldred said. “It’s been a phenomenally successful reintroduction. You have a powerful brand with a lot of equity.”

