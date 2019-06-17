Toronto-based investment bank GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) is selling the bulk of its capital markets business to Stifel Financial Corp. in an all-cash deal.

Under the terms of the agreement announced Monday, St. Louis-based Stifel will acquire most of GMP’s capital markets for a sum to be determined when the deal closes. Stifel said in a release that the purchase price would have been $70 million as of Apr. 30. The transaction does not include GMP’s U.S. cannabis operations.

“The combination with Stifel is immensely attractive to us given it provides greater critical mass and access to significantly enhanced cross border capabilities to better serve our clients,” said GMP CEO Harris Fricker in a release. “I believe this transaction with Stifel and the considerable capabilities it brings to the table will allow our team to fuel further disruption in the small- to mid-cap segments of the Canadian capital markets.”

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. Fricker and other key GMP staff will join Stifel after the transaction closes.

