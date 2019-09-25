(Bloomberg) -- GNC Holdings Inc. is exploring options to rework its nearly $900 million debt load to get ahead of key borrowing dates, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The health and wellness company is in talks with creditors about ways to bolster its capital structure before maturities come due, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters. GNC’s $159 million of convertible notes mature in August 2020, with $448 million of term loans due the following year.

GNC is working with investment bankers at UBS Group AG, which advised the company on a recent non-deal roadshow, and restructuring advisers at Evercore Inc., the people said.

Representatives for the Pittsburgh-based retailer didn’t respond to repeated calls and messages seeking comment. The advisory firms declined to comment.

GNC sells health and nutrition products worldwide, including vitamins, supplements, minerals, herbs, sports nutrition, diet and energy supplements. It has over 4,800 retail locations throughout the U.S., including more than 1,000 franchise and 1,200 Rite Aid store-within-a-store locations, as well as franchise operations in 46 international markets, according to its website.

GNC plans to shutter as many as 900 stores by the end of next year and is cutting its mall outlets in half as traffic continues to fall, Chief Executive Officer Ken Martindale told investors on a July 22 conference call. While the company is looking at strategies to attract shoppers, the best solution GNC has found is moving out of malls as leases run out, Martindale said. Currently, mall locations make up 28% of GNC’s stores, he said.

The chain ran into financial trouble once before, but GNC secured new capital in early 2018 from Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., a Chinese sponsor, and expanded its global presence. The company has focused on de-leveraging and reduced its debt by 40% over six quarters, according to a recent investor presentation.

The latest effort to rework GNC’s debt load is still in the early stages, the people said. The company has reached out to existing creditors and outside parties about options that could include partial or full pay-down of the convertible notes, the people said, while some lenders prefer a pay-down and potential extension of the term loan.

Lender Advisers

A group of lenders, including Franklin Templeton Investments, LibreMax Capital, LLC, Serengeti Asset Management LP and Apollo Global Management Inc., is being advised by restructuring lawyers at Milbank LLP, the people said. The group, which holds more than 75% of the outstanding term loan and more than half of the FILO, heard pitches from investment banks and is hiring Houlihan Lokey Inc. as financial adviser, according to the people.

The lenders and advisory firms declined to comment, or didn’t respond to messages.

GNC’s term loan due 2021 trades around 95 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its 2020 convertible notes trade around 93 cents.

Harbin invested $300 million in GNC in the form of convertible preferred shares. GNC received the final tranche of the investment in the first quarter of this year. Harbin’s partnership also provided GNC with access to pharmaceutical distribution and manufacturing networks in China, potentially a $25 billion market, which has been a focus of growth for the company.

Springing Loan

The restructuring task is complicated by a springing maturity on GNC’s term loan -- an obligation to repay the entire sum next May if $50 million of its convertible bonds are still outstanding.

At last count, $159 million of convertibles were still circulating in July, Chief Financial Officer Tricia Tolivar said during the conference call. That’s after buying back about $30 million face value at a $5 million discount, but there’s more than $90 million of cash and $81 million in its revolver available to further reduce the total, Tolivar said.

Lenders have pushed back on that idea, the people said, because they want some cash to be left to chip away at the loan balance.

To contact the reporter on this story: Katherine Doherty in New York at kdoherty23@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rick Green at rgreen18@bloomberg.net, Nicole Bullock

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.