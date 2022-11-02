(Bloomberg) -- Firooz Zahedi first fell in love with Montecito, California, 40 years ago, when he was invited to a party thrown by the actor Michael Douglas and his then-wife, Diandra Luker. “It was just heavenly,” says Zahedi, a celebrity photographer. “It’s an hour and a bit from LA, and I always thought I’d like to have a place up there.”

Montecito, a part of Santa Barbara, has been in the news recently as the coastal town where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, chose to put down roots, at least for now. But it’s long been a destination for a certain type of comparatively discreet, extremely wealthy international elite.

“Montecito is the sleepy Hamptons,” Zahedi says. “Although you have large numbers of celebrities who have homes up there, they go about their lives without any paparazzi.”

Part of that, Zahedi says, is a product of the landscape. “In the Hamptons there’s a competition to build homes to show off,” he says. “You can’t miss them, they’re eyesores.” Montecito, in contrast, has “homes that are surrounded by trees and long driveways, people have acres of land,” he says. “Homes are built in such a way that you can’t see them from the street. People aren’t trying to show off their wealth to the average person.”

Now, though, many of these wealthy people have opened up their homes to Zahedi, who finally bought a place for himself in the town less than a decade ago with his wife, the prolific art collector and philanthropist Beth Rudin DeWoody. He’s published the result in a new book, Montecito Style: Paradise on California’s Gold Coast, written by local resident and journalist Lorie Dewhirst Porter; architect Marc Appleton contributed the foreword.

“I knew a handful of houses, and the book’s writer knew a handful, and as we proceeded, we found even more,” he says. “The whole thing is to show Montecito’s style; it’s not just homes of the rich and famous. It has more to do with good taste.”

That said, most of the homes are owned by people who are rich, or famous, or both. The key, Zahedi says, is that they don’t try to shove it in visitors’ faces. Take a midcentury home owned by the interior designer Daniel Cuevas. “I drool over that house,” says Zahedi. “It’s a basic midcentury house, but he cleaned it up, took the carpeting out, and restrained it.”

That property—like many of the homes featured in the book—combines contemporary art and antiquities. “He did a minimum to the interior, so the furniture and art stand out,” says Zahedi.

Given the area’s climate, which is hot but not scorching in the summer and cool but not frigid in the winter, many Montecito properties have elaborate grounds, which are designed to be extensions of the houses’ indoor entertaining areas. Take a new-construction house that Zahedi calls “cottage-style,” which has “truly great landscaping,” he says. “The garden is amazing, and that’s actually how I found my landscape guy—our old house was near hers and walking by, I finally asked who her gardener was and nabbed him.”

Similarly, the architect William Hefner’s own house, which uses Santa Barbara sandstone as cladding and for many of the area’s garden walls, is built in a low-slung U shape, with the house shielding a lush outdoor seating area.

“If I was to build a house from scratch in Montecito, I would hire William,” says Zahedi. “It’s all built around the grounds, and it’s built to have privacy.” The property has a cluster of buildings, Zahedi says, with a separate, two-bedroom pool house. All of the buildings, he says, “are in the same tradition as the main house, but it’s actually more of a compound.”

The book isn’t just new homes. Montecito has been a destination for the very rich for more than a century, and many of the original houses are still standing. One, a 1915 vaguely Italianate house designed by Francis W. Wilson (the architect who also designed Santa Barbara’s railway station and public library), has been carefully restored by its present owners.

“The house itself is a mansion, but it’s not an eyesore,” says Zahedi. “It’s covered in ivy and greenery. They’re not trying to show off, it’s well-hidden from the street.” The vintage Porsche, he continues, “was sitting somewhere off to the side, and I said, ‘Pull it up!’”

Given that Kristine and Shane Brown own antique stores The Well in Summerland and Big Daddy’s in Los Angeles, it’s unsurprising that the couple has a home filled with their own supply. But the design isn’t precious. Both indoors and out, old things mingle with contemporary pieces, while the house, furniture and grounds are enjoyed by the couple’s menagerie.

“A lot of the wealthy people in town go to their store,” Zahedi says. “It’s a fairly modest house, where once you go inside it totally changes with his collection of trunks and dog sculptures and paintings,” he continues. “And there’s actual dogs; they’ve also got llamas and geese and chickens, you name it.”

Allan Glaser, who lives in a home he decorated with his late husband, the actor Tab Hunter, also filled his space with antiques as well as equestrian-themed mementos. The house, which was previously part of a much larger estate and sectioned off by the time the couple purchased it, retains some of its original detailing. It’s filled with mementos (including leather chairs in the foyer once owned by Rock Hudson), along with objets that the couple acquired through the years.

“He did it in a traditional style, where you feel like you’re in an old English Tudor house,” Zahedi says. “This isn’t a book about people who used decorators, it’s about peoples’ style.”

