(Bloomberg) -- Global consumer brands are wading into a national uproar over the firing of a popular female television anchor by one of Canada’s largest media companies.

It’s been almost two weeks since Lisa LaFlamme, 58, announced that she had been dropped by BCE Inc.’s CTV network as chief anchor of the country’s most-watched nightly news show. The disclosure sparked accusations of ageism -- after 35 years with the network, she was replaced by a 39-year-old man -- which gained momentum after a newspaper report suggested the move may have been influenced by her decision to let her hair go gray during the pandemic.

Burger chain Wendy’s Co. became the latest to join a groundswell of support for LaFlamme on Thursday, temporarily coloring the hair on its iconic logo on its Canadian Twitter account.

That followed another social-media nod to the story by Unilever Plc’s Dove brand, which promised to donate to C$100,000 ($77,315) to Catalyst, a non-profit that aims to advance women in leadership roles.

A spokesperson for BCE’s Bell Media division did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a previous statement, two executives praised LaFlamme’s contribution to the news industry and said the network regretted the way decision was communicated. They said the company would conduct an independent workplace review of the newsroom.

Bell Media is a television partner of Bloomberg LP through the Canadian network BNN Bloomberg.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.