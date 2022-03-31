(Bloomberg) -- A blank-check company founded by Noam Gottesman and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Chairman Greg O’Hara told a court that a newly proposed SEC rule supports its defense against an investor.

Go Acquisition told U.S. District Judge John Cronan in a letter that the proposed rules, issued Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, “include a series of sweeping new disclosure requirements for SPACs to address issues such as conflicts and forward-looking statements” that support its defense of the case, which was filed in August by investor George Assad.

“In multiple ways, the SEC’s proposed rules reinforce what defendants have said from the outset of this litigation: GO is a SPAC, not a secret investment company,” it said.

After voting to propose the regulations, the SEC will now take public comment on the plan for as long as 60 days before making changes and holding a second vote to finalize the rules.

The case is Assad v. Go Acquisition Corp., 21-cv-7076, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

