Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to avoid making the wrong career move
6:04
Ontario will have ‘robust supply’ ready for pot legalization: Fedeli
These are the world's 10 most liveable cities (and Canada shines)
Buffett adds to stakes in Goldman Sachs, Southwest
SpaceX readies astronauts for America’s return to Space
12h ago
Pot stocks fall as Ontario delays rollout of stores to 20194:41
Pot stocks fall as Ontario delays rollout of stores to 2019
Canadian pot stocks retreated Tuesday after the country’s largest province said it will delay the launch of bricks-and-mortar cannabis stores until six months after legalization.
1h ago
Twitter temporarily restricts InfoWars' Alex Jones account
Twitter Inc. is the latest social network to take action against far-right commentator Alex Jones, temporarily limiting his account after he tweeted a link to a video that violated company policies against abusive behaviour.
12h ago
Druckenmiller, Soros throw weight behind oil rally
The recovery in the oil industry is attracting some of the most recognized billionaires in money management.
Tariffs and trade
6:44
Vestas CEO on Earnings, Competition, Tariffs
3:04
Pork Producer WH Says China Imports Drop Amid U.S. Trade Spat
5:32
Logitech CEO Says Esports at Beginning of Secular Growth Trend
16:09
Metals tariffs 'not a shot against Canada': Major U.S. steel exec
1:30
Amanda Lang: Canadian steel producers need a level playing field
3:21
Canada moves toward potential safeguard tariffs on steel imports
1:12
Norman Levine discusses tariff impact on rails
4:28
Millennials rejoice? Hearings to focus on expanding avocado imports
1:25
U.S. Farm Export Prices Decline Most Since October 2011
More foreign steel is being sent to Canada amid Trump’s tariffs
Aug 13
Canopy CEO all smiles as Ontario pushes back retail pot plan3:26
Canopy CEO all smiles as Ontario pushes back retail pot plan
"I think by the time the beverages, the vape-ables, the concentrated products - I’ll call it the ingestibles - by time those are released in the back half of 2019, instead of having maybe 40 stores in Ontario, I bet we’ll have like 400 stores.”
12h ago
Carl Icahn discloses positions in VMWare and DVMT worth US$535M
Carl Icahn took new positions in two stocks affiliated with Michael Dell in the second quarter: VMWare Inc. and its tracking stock known as DVMT.
11h ago
Guys named Dave equal number of women in FTSE 100 CEO roles
The chief executive officers of the largest London-listed companies are as likely to be named Dave as they are to be female.
-
Aug 14
Pattie Lovett-Reid: 5 ways to ask your boss for a raise2:20
Pattie Lovett-Reid: 5 ways to ask your boss for a raise
CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid discusses five considerations to make before asking your boss for a raise.
BNN Bloomberg Advisor
23h ago
Ontario delays private, bricks-and-mortar cannabis stores to April 20196:04
Ontario delays private, bricks-and-mortar cannabis stores to April 2019
Ontario says it will sell recreational cannabis through an online retail channel when it is legalized this fall, with plans to have pot in private retail stores early next year.
12h ago
Uncertainty looms over Canada's cannabis tourism, but ambitions are high
Longtime marijuana advocate Neev Tapiero is ready for the cannabis-driven tourists to come, and he's not waiting for legalization to roll out the welcome mat.
13h ago
Alphabet’s Toronto Sidewalk Labs could become world's biggest timber project
Sidewalk Labs LLC, the urban innovation unit of Alphabet Inc., is considering constructing buildings in the 4.9-hectare (12-acre) high-tech community entirely with tall-timber technology -- engineered wood products that proponents say are as strong and fire-resistant as those made from steel or concrete.
Jun 26
Meet Canada's next leaders - the 2018 Top 40 Under 405:59
Meet Canada's next leaders - the 2018 Top 40 Under 40
BNN Bloomberg, in partnership with executive search firm Caldwell Partners announced the 2018 class of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 on Wednesday, shining a spotlight on some of the nation’s top young innovators and entrepreneurs.
Opinion
Aug 13
Why Turkey's currency is plunging and what it means4:53
Why Turkey's currency is plunging and what it means
Here is a look at some of the reasons behind the Turkish lira's plunge and how it might affect the rest of the world.
12h ago45:39
Jaime Carrasco's Top Picks: Aug. 14, 2018
Top picks from Jaime Carrasco, portfolio manager at Canaccord Genuity
12h ago
Payday loan searches topped mortgage questions in Canada last year: Data
New data from SEMrush shows that payday loans came in first out of 10 different types of loans, garnering an average search volume of 29,000 a month on search engines such as Google.
Pursuits
Aug 10
As Aimia charts new Aeroplan future, some customers ‘left in the dark’
As Aimia charts new Aeroplan future, some customers ‘left in the dark’
“I’m disappointed, honestly. This is one of the only rewards programs that has worked for me. I’ve been pretty happy with the program overall.”
12h ago
Alberta Metis vote to support Trans Mountain expansion through B.C.
President Audrey Poitras says solid economic investment, including pipelines like the Trans Mountain, is the right way to go.
19h ago3:54
Hydro One unveils new board after Doug Ford cleans house
Hydro One took the wraps off its new board of directors Tuesday morning, a little more than a month after Ontario Premier Doug Ford got his way when CEO Mayo Schmidt retired and the entire board resigned en masse.
21h ago4:57
Tesla go-private effort advances with special committee
Tesla Inc.’s board formed a special committee to evaluate Elon Musk’s proposal to take the electric-car maker private, a day after the chief executive officer revealed more on who will advise him and help fund the potential deal.
Aug 10
CPPIB's Machin: Turkey's economic crisis 'not really a surprise'11:38
CPPIB's Machin: Turkey's economic crisis 'not really a surprise'
The recent economic turmoil in Turkey that has seen its currency plummet to record lows is “not really a surprise,” according to Mark Machin, head of Canada’s biggest public pension fund, adding that he is “carefully” watching how developments in the country unfold.
Politics
18h ago3:16
Erdogan to boycott iPhones as Turkey’s feud with U.S. escalates
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to boycott iPhones in a demonstration of defiance as the U.S. held firm to its demand that Turkey release an evangelical pastor and Turkish executives called for action to bolster the lira.
16h ago
Amazon, Twitter looking to use large customer bases to lure more sports content
Amazon.com Inc. and Twitter Inc. are exploring ways to bring more sports content to customers -- including personalized notifications of live events -- seeking to lure a larger number of viewers in the age of cord-cutting, executives said.
13h ago
Halifax oil leak worse than originally disclosed: N.S. Power
Nova Scotia Power now says an oil leak at its Tufts Cove generating station involved 19,300 more litres of oil than originally disclosed.
18h ago
Tinder founders, execs sue app owners over options
A group of Tinder founders, executives and early employees sued IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match Group Inc., which own the dating app, claiming they were cheated out of billions of dollars in options.
21h ago
Scotiabank signs deal for Banco Dominicano del Progreso in the Domincan Republic
Scotiabank says it has reached a deal to acquire Banco Dominicano del Progreso, a bank with operations in the Dominican Republic.