(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. might be on the brink of a trade war with China, but that’s not stopping companies making money in America from handing investors market-beating returns.

Stocks listed in Europe and Asia with the highest reliance on sales in America, and U.S. shares most exposed to the domestic economy, have been topping returns from their benchmark indexes since the middle of last month. The relative outperformance of the European basket and local U.S. shares began at the end of last year.

With the European economy going through a soft patch, emerging markets in turmoil and Asia growth being threatened from the U.S.-China trade spat, equity investors have been seeking exposure to America, where the economy’s expansion remains robust. The U.S. is one of the few markets where earnings forecasts are being raised.

“A ‘growth’ scare centered around EM and China is likely to mean a much greater focus on domestic U.S. names and less volatile overseas earnings,” Sean Darby, chief equity strategist in Hong Kong at Jefferies Inc., wrote in a report Tuesday. “The 2017 synchronized global recovery is melting into a U.S.-centric expansion as EM tightens too quickly and China undertakes a more aggressive deleveraging.”

Helped by strong consumer spending, the U.S. economy is increasingly likely to expand at least 4 percent in the current quarter, the fastest since 2014. That contrasts with a European economy struggling to rebound from a slow start to the year, and China under pressure from the Trump administration’s war on trade. Meanwhile, emerging economies face the twin threat of a higher dollar and rising U.S. interest rates.

The net result is investors are looking west. European and Asian shares with the highest “Americas” exposure, according to analysts at HSBC Holdings Plc., have outperformed their regional indexes by over 5 percent and 7 percent respectively since May 14. A Goldman Sachs basket of U.S. stocks with the highest domestic exposure has outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 2 percent over the same period.

